Theft Suspect I on the surveillance video, wearing a Washington Nationals jersey, looks around the lobby before easing open a drawer.

Theft Suspect II, in a white top and bright, peach-colored sneakers, looks back to the door, as if concerned someone might see them through it.

The footage was released Monday by police in Montgomery County, Md., who hope someone will recognize either person and call with information about the incident, which unfolded about 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 5, in downtown Silver Spring.

The burglars, according to police, got into the lobby of HIAS, a nonprofit organization that works to protect and help refu­gees around the world. The pair allegedly stole items from the lobby and office, including two laptop computers, said Officer Rick Goodale, a Montgomery police spokesman.

Detectives do not believe HIAS’s advocacy work was related to the burglary. “It’s highly doubtful they were targeted,” Goodale said.

Police have found no evidence the robbers forced their way into the lobby. “This looks more like a crime of opportunity,” Goodale said.

Those with possible information about the incident can call police at 240-773-6870 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).