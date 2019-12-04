The incident happened Aug. 30 at the Bonanza Coins store, which specializes in selling rare coins, on Wayne Avenue.

Montgomery County Police said they put out a surveillance video and photos, including one that showed a man with a “unique tattoo on the back” of his neck breaking into the store. Police then received a tip from the public. The tattoo appears to be of a skull.

The surveillance video shows a man kicking in a door and then crawling through it. Once inside, he grabs a container of coins and fills a sack with them before fleeing. Another view shows a man breaking a display case and stealing items. At one point in the video, he is seen trying to walk with what looks like a heavy sack.

Officials said Tony Arrington, of Washington, was arrested in the District on Nov. 21 on an “unrelated criminal charge,” but they did not provide any details. Arrington was extradited on Nov. 26 to Montgomery County, where he is charged with second-degree burglary, theft and other offenses.

In addition to stealing $6,500 worth of coins, the thief caused about $2,500 worth of damage to the Silver Spring store’s display case and front door, according to police.

