Police put out a surveillance video on Thursday showing an officer following a man as he holds a woman at knifepoint and forces her across a parking lot in Maryland.
Around noon on Aug. 29, an off-duty officer for Prince George’s County police was working a part-time job doing security at a store in a shopping center along Donnell Drive in Forestville. He heard a commotion and went to check.
The officer walked in just after a man — later identified as Curtis Marbury-Green, 26, of District Heights — had stabbed another man, police said. Marbury-Green brushed past the officer and grabbed a woman whom he is in a relationship with, as she was trying to leave the store, according to police.
[Man stabbed, woman held at knifepoint in Md. shopping center]
He held a knife to the woman’s throat and started to drag her through the store’s parking lot, police said.
The video shows the officer with his duty-weapon drawn, following Marbury-Green and the woman through the parking lot.
Police said the officer “walked in step with [Marbury-Green] while calmly asking him to drop the knife and let go of the woman.”
The officer also was calling on his radio for backup, police said.
Another officer used a Taser on Marbury-Green, and as he fell down, officers pulled the woman away.
Police said Marbury-Green was not injured. The man who was stabbed inside the store was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities said he is expected to “make a full recovery.”
Authorities said the motive for the stabbing is under investigation and that Marbury-Green and the victim were friends.
Marbury-Green is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and other assault related charges, according to police. He’s being held without bond.