Police put out a surveillance video on Thursday showing an officer following a man as he holds a woman at knifepoint and forces her across a parking lot in Maryland.

Around noon on Aug. 29, an off-duty officer for Prince George’s County police was working a part-time job doing security at a store in a shopping center along Donnell Drive in Forestville. He heard a commotion and went to check.

The officer walked in just after a man — later identified as Curtis Marbury-Green, 26, of District Heights — had stabbed another man, police said. Marbury-Green brushed past the officer and grabbed a woman whom he is in a relationship with, as she was trying to leave the store, according to police.

He held a knife to the woman’s throat and started to drag her through the store’s parking lot, police said.

The video shows the officer with his duty-weapon drawn, following Marbury-Green and the woman through the parking lot.



Curtis Marbury-Green, 26, of District Heights was arrested and charged in a stabbing incident at a store in Maryland. (Courtesy of Prince George's County police/s)

Police said the officer “walked in step with [Marbury-Green] while calmly asking him to drop the knife and let go of the woman.”

The officer also was calling on his radio for backup, police said.

Another officer used a Taser on Marbury-Green, and as he fell down, officers pulled the woman away.

Police said Marbury-Green was not injured. The man who was stabbed inside the store was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities said he is expected to “make a full recovery.”

Authorities said the motive for the stabbing is under investigation and that Marbury-Green and the victim were friends.

Marbury-Green is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and other assault related charges, according to police. He’s being held without bond.