Video shows a man drawing a gun and firing it May 20 during a fatal double shooting that killed Rodney Snowden, 28, according to police. (Prince George's County Police Department)

Video shows a man drawing a gun and firing it May 20 during a fatal double shooting that killed Rodney Snowden, 28, according to police. (Prince George's County Police Department)

The video shows two men entering a parking lot before one of them suddenly pulls a gun out of his waistband and fires on two other men, leaving one dead and another wounded, according to police.

Authorities released the video of the “brazen crime” on Wednesday, asking the community to help identify the two men in the shooting in Oxon Hill, Md., on Sunday.

“One of the suspects is wearing a distinctive shirt. Perhaps a resident saw someone wearing that shirt on Sunday,” Capt. Rob Harvin of the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement. “Or maybe someone recognizes how one of the suspects walks. Any piece of information is welcome.”

In the video, two men walk toward the two victims in the parking lot around 7:25 p.m. in the 5600 block of St. Barnabas Road, police said. One of them pulls out a gun as the victims try to run and fires.

One victim, Rodney Snowden, 28, of Greenbelt died after he was taken to a hospital. The other victim was wounded.

Authorities want to speak to a man in connection with a shooting that left James Edwards, 29, dead along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway on May 9. (Prince George's County Police Department)

“We are actively working to arrest these suspects who carried out this brazen crime,” Harvin said.

In an unrelated case, police on Tuesday evening released surveillance video of a man they want to speak with in connection to the fatal shooting of a man near Annapolis Road at Baltimore-Washington Parkway on the evening of May 9.

The video shows a man entering a convenience store on South Dakota Avenue in the District about 15 minutes after James Edwards, 29, of New Carrollton, Md., was fatally shot.

Rewards of up to $25,000 are available for information leading to arrests and indictments in homicide cases.

Detectives do not believe either homicide was a random act, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about these cases to call 301-772-4925 or, to remain anonymous, 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).