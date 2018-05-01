When staff at Inova Fairfax Hospital became concerned that someone was harming a 5-year-old boy being treated there in mid-April, a camera was set up in the child’s room as a precaution, according to a search warrant filed in Fairfax County court.

After the boy had a medical emergency that could have killed him had doctors not intervened, Fairfax County police reviewed video footage of his room and found something shocking, the search warrant stated.

The recording shows the boy’s mother remove a syringe from a medical cart, empty its contents and then fill it with an unknown substance from her purse, according to the document. She then administers the substance through the boy’s nose and mouth, causing an immediate reaction.

When police arrived at the scene, they observed a red fluid on multiple surfaces and collected the syringe as evidence, according to the search warrant.

Elizabeth Annette Malone has been charged with child abuse and neglect, according to the Fairfax County sheriff’s office. She is being held without bond, and her next court hearing is on May 25.

Elizabeth Annette Malone (Fairfax County Sheriff's Office)

The case began after Child Protective Services received a referral by Inova staff about alleged child abuse on April 23, according to the search warrant. Detectives wrote that the boy had been admitted to the hospital on April 19 because he was bleeding from his nose, mouth and trachea.



Doctors examined the child and were unable to determine a cause of the bleeding, according to the warrant. All tests performed on him turned out to be normal.

Inova staff told police that the child had been admitted to the hospital seven times since February, including twice for bleeding.