D.C. police said a woman became violent during an altercation with a bus driver — smashing the bus windows and later striking the driver with her car — during a traffic incident in Northeast Washington.

The incident, which was caught on video, unfolded Wednesday about 6 p.m. in the middle of the street in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road NE. Police said the case is under investigation and they could not identify or name the suspect because an arrest has not been made.

According to a police report, the incident began when the woman sideswiped a Greyhound bus. The bus driver tried to make contact with the woman at a red light but she “grew irate and broke out into a verbal argument.”

The police report said the bus driver told her, “You’re a crazy driver, you need to get off the road.”

According to the report, the woman took a wooden baseball bat out of the trunk of her gold-colored Audi and beat on the bus windows, cracking the windshield. The video shows her taking a car jack from her trunk and using it to hit the side windows of the bus.

The bus driver then stands in front of her car and makes a call, which police said was to authorities. The video shows the woman get back into her car and move forward, striking him.

Then she gets out of her Audi and approaches the man. Some bystanders try to get her to stop.

The man then lays on the hood of her car dialing 911. The woman then pushes and hits him before she gets back into her car and drives toward him. She can be heard in the video yelling, “Get him off my car!”

The man then leaps onto the hood of the car again before she pulls out again, leaving him in the street before speeding off.

One person on the side of the road can be heard saying, “Calm down, baby girl.”

Police said the man suffered bruises and a scratch on his elbow and pains in his hip.