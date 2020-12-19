“That’s a cry from a core of your heart and the depths of your belly,” Pinder said. “I’m numb, I’m numb with not knowing what to think, how to feel, what to say.”

At a vigil at her church in Capitol Heights on Saturday afternoon, she asked the small crowd of family and friends to pray for mothers like her and for the children, including her son’s six kids, “who are now fatherless.”

“Let us grab these babies,” she implored the crowd. “Let not a Black child be slain on these streets.”

Children have been witnesses to or victims of a string of shooting deaths this year in the District, compounding the grief of a city reeling from a 21 percent spike in homicides as it continues to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic and economic hardships.

Pierce’s cousin, Malaysia Heaitcoach, said during the vigil that it crushed her to see his face posted online as one of the nearly 200 homicides that have plagued the District this year. To know Pierce’s infant son was in the back seat made it even more painful.

“He could have been the second baby in D.C. to be murdered,” she said.

This month, 15-month-old Carmelo Duncan was fatally shot early as he sat next to his 8-year-old brother in the back of a vehicle driven by his father in Southeast Washington.

Pinder said she had prayed her son’s death would not become another unsolved statistic. Twenty-four hours later, D.C. police arrested 26-year-old Jamall Thornton on a charge of second-degree murder while armed.

Police say Thornton fired from inside a passing Jeep SUV, striking Pierce in the arm and both legs. One bullet hit his femoral artery, according to an autopsy, and he died at the scene.

According to charging documents, there was also an 8-month-old baby in the Jeep. Thornton is represented by the public defender’s office, which does not typically comment on cases. He is due in court Jan. 4.

“The young man, he did not just kill a man. He killed a son, he killed a father, he killed a loving brother, he killed a nephew, he killed a friend,” Pinder said. “This changes the whole trajectory of a multitude of people, not just the one who has been slain.”

When Pierce was born, he was “extremely pale,” his mother said, and “very plump.”

His family decided he looked like a buttermilk biscuit, and as a baby, he reminded them of the Pillsbury Doughboy — jovial, smiling, infectious.

Eventually, the family dropped the “buttermilk” and just started calling him “Biscuit.” At the vigil on Saturday, loved ones affectionately trotted out the nickname.

Through tears, friends, brothers, sisters and cousins told stories of Pierce’s willingness to help and to look out for his loved ones. They spoke of the anguish and helplessness they have felt since his death.

In an interview, Pinder said her son was faithful, even when he ran afoul of the law. During periods when he was incarcerated for various misdemeanor offenses, he would send her letters with passages from scripture and help with Bible study, Pinder said.

“He wasn’t perfect, none of us are, but he was a vessel of love wherever he went,” she said. “I just want people to know Antoine was a vessel of love.”

Pinder said she has two things to say to the man police say shot her son. The first, she said, is a request — that he ask for forgiveness and “give himself to the Lord.”

The second is a question: “Why?”

She also would tell him she loves him. She prays, she said, that “he finds some peace.”