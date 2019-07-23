D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is joined by D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham in a press conference Monday as they provide public safety updates and call for the public’s assistance in removing illegal guns from the streets. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot Monday evening in Northeast Washington’s Brentwood neighborhood, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Curtis Lowell Franklin, of Northeast. Police said he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The shooting occurred about 6:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue NE, just south of Rhode Island Avenue. Police said he was shot several times.

No other details were immediately available.

[Police say 19 shot in five days in District]

The shooting came hours after the District’s mayor and police chief addressed reporters Monday morning, following a spate of violence that had left eight people dead in just over four days.

Franklin is the city’s ninth homicide victim since Wednesday. The victims include Karon Brown, an 11-year-old boy who was shot while trying to escape a fight near his home Thursday in Southeast Washington.

Police on Monday also identified a victim shot over the weekend. John Fenner Thomas, 30, of Northeast, was fatally shot Saturday in the 2600 block of Sherman Avenue NE.



That shooting occurred about 10:25 p.m. Police said the victim arrived at the hospital on his own and he died the following day.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news