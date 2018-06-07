The District’s streak of violence continued Wednesday evening as another man was fatally shot in Southeast Washington.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Stevens Road SE near the Barry Farm community. Police arrived and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was not breathing at the time, officials said.

In another case, a man was stabbed around 5 p.m. in what police are calling a domestic incident in the 700 block of 19th Street NE about a block from Benning Road NE. He was said to be conscious and breathing at the time.

The D.C. region has seen 119 homicides so far this year, according to tracking done by the Washington Post. Of those, 64 have been in the District — mostly in the Southeast area — and the rest in Maryland and Virginia.