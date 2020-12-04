Wynn has been profiled on local television newscasts highlighting how he had turned his life around, and he was pictured in a photograph in The Washington Post in March with an article on the difficulties of doing outreach work during a pandemic.

D.C. police said Wynn was charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Eric Linnair Wright in February 2017. Wright, 53, was shot in the 900 block of 12th Street NE, just outside the Trinidad neighborhood in Northeast Washington, where Wynn grew up and would later work to prevent violence.

The shooting of Wright occurred before Wynn was hired into the Cure the Streets program, which began in 2018. In a profile posted by the attorney general’s office, Wynn said he had previously served 10 years in prison and had decided to change.

Details of Wright’s shooting were not immediately available. Wynn could make his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Saturday. It could not be determined whether he has an attorney, and relatives could not be reached.

In a statement, the office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) said it was aware of the arrest and noted the killing happened before Wynn’s involvement with the office.

“This case will now proceed through our criminal justice system where Mr. Wynn is presumed innocent,” the office said in a statement. “We are confident that justice will be served once this process is complete. Our hearts go out to the family of Mr. Wright, the victim in this case, and to the affected members of the community. The important work of the Cure the Streets team will continue.”

Marrisa Geller, a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office, said Wynn works for the National Association for the Advancement of Returning Citizens, a community-based program that does violence interruption work funded through a grant from the attorney general’s office. The office said Wynn was leading a team of six violence interrupters and outreach workers.

Violence interrupters who work for Cure the Streets are separate from those who do similar work for the D.C. Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which falls under the office of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser.

The Cure the Streets program has had its share of tragedies. In October, Lorraine Marie Thomas, a neighborhood ambassador with the program, was fatally shot in the Washington Highlands neighborhood in Southeast Washington. In 2019, a man learning to be a violence interrupter, Clarence Venable, was shot and killed after a training session.

Violence interrupters are typically ex-offenders who are tapped because they can connect with the young men on the street who are at risk or who are contributing to the violence in the District, which has this year recorded the highest number of homicides in 15 years.

Wynn’s biography on the attorney general’s website says he grew up in the Trinidad neighborhood and was in the process of accepting a baseball and football scholarship before he started getting into trouble.

“That’s when he started making poor decisions that gave him a shortcut to the jewelry, the cars, and the money,” the biography says, quoting Wynn saying: “My peers glorified me for the wrong that I did.”

Wynn said in that biography he was shot five different times and then incarcerated. His criminal record was difficult to piece together because so much time has passed.



In one case, court records say Wynn and two other people were charged with first-degree murder in the 2004 fatal shooting of Damon Clark on Montello Avenue in Trinidad.

The D.C. Court of Appeals said all three suspects were acquitted of murder; Wynn was convicted of obstruction of justice for hiding a gun and possessing a firearm without a license. In 2012, the appeals court overturned Wynn’s obstruction conviction but let the firearm conviction stand. The court said Wynn’s attorney admitted at trial that a gun found at the scene belonged to his client but argued it was inoperable.

Wynn, in his biography, discusses spending years in prison, comparing it to being locked in a bathroom. It says that while behind bars, “he made a conscious choice to switch from negative to positive thinking and began to do violence interruption work in whatever way he could.”

The site says Wynn “mediated conflicts between inmates and returned items that others had stolen.” He was freed in 2014 and returned home to Trinidad.

