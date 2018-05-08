Two people are dead and one person is injured after a double shooting and a stabbing in the District on Monday, police said.

The violence began just before 10 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Oglethorpe Street NE where two men were shot. Both were taken to hospitals and one of the men later died, D.C. police said. The other man was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The man who died was identified as George Johnson Jr., 43, of Northeast Washington.

Police said the stabbing happened around 11:37 p.m. Monday inside a home in the 2300 block of Green Street in Southeast Washington.

The victim was subsequently dropped off in front of a fire station along 14th Street SE. He was then transported to a hospital, where he died. Police did not explain how they knew where the crime took place, and they said they did not know who dropped him off.

They did not identify the stabbing victim, pending notification of his relatives.

There are no suspects yet in either case, police said. They said they do not believe the two incidents are related.

Eighty-six people have been killed so far this year in the Washington region, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 49 killings have been in the District.