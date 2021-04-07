“The way police-involved shootings in the past have been investigated has not been instilling confidence,” Herring said.
Herring said one possibility is to create a special unit within his office to investigate police shootings, but that would require a change in Virginia law, since the attorney general does not currently have criminal jurisdiction to investigate such cases.
The NAACP released a statement saying it had met with Herring on Monday.
“The Virginia NAACP urged the Attorney General to take a holistic approach to identifying tangible solutions that address this growing problem here in the Commonwealth,” said Robert. N. Barnette Jr., president of the Virginia NAACP.
The issue has taken on more urgency in recent months with two high-profile shootings of Black men by law enforcement in the state. The killings of Xzavier Hill in Goochland County and Donovon Lynch in Virginia Beach both sparked calls for independent investigations.