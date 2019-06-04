Brittany Perry wrote a scripture passage on a cross at a makeshift memorial near the Virginia Beach municipal center on Sunday. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Virginia Beach employees went back to work Tuesday at their campuslike municipal complex, many girding themselves for their first official day back after one of their colleagues shot and killed 11 co-workers and a contractor who had come to take out a building permit Friday afternoon.

“I feel numb and hyper sensitive,” said Sarah Deal Jenkins 55, a deputy city clerk. “My nerves are a little on edge.”

She was not alone. Men and women, clutching bags, backpacks and purses, walked slowly to their offices as the workday began, many waiting until 5 minutes before the official starting time. Some bowed their heads in prayer.

“I’m hanging in there,” said Debbie Spivey, a receptionist in the city attorney’s office. “It’s just devastating, and I’m numb.”

Authorities said DeWayne Craddock, 40, walked into the public works building Friday afternoon and used two .45-caliber pistols to shoot and kill a dozen people and injure others. He died in a gunfight with police.

Authorities are still searching for a motive. Craddock has been described as an ordinary employee with no pending discipline issues. Hours before the mass shooting he had submitted a short resignation letter to his bosses.



Investigators gathered at the Virginia Beach municipal center on Monday (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

[Virginia Beach mass shooter reveals little in resignation note sent day of massacre]

In that resignation email, he called his time working for the city as a “pleasure” and said he’d be leaving his job with the city’s Department of Public Utilities in two weeks. Craddock, who was a longtime engineer for the city, wrote that he was leaving “due to personal reasons,” but did not elaborate.

The person who got the email wrote back, saying he or she hoped Craddock could resolve the issues.

Spivey had left work Friday at 4:09 p.m., just before the lockdown, unaware of the shooting She didn’t know what had happened until her phone blew up with calls, including from her boss who had to know exactly where she was.

“This has touched me immensely,” Spivey said. She knew six of the employees who were killed.

[Virginia Gov. Northam calling for special session of legislature to take up gun control]

On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) called for a special session of the General Assembly to debate a package of gun control bills.

Authorities identified those killed as Virginia Beach residents Michelle “Missy” Langer, Ryan Keith Cox, Tara Welch Gallagher, Mary Louise Gayle, Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Katherine A. Nixon, Joshua O. Hardy and Herbert “Bert” Snelling; Chesapeake residents Laquita C. Brown and Robert “Bobby” Williams; Norfolk resident Richard H. Nettleton; and Powhatan resident Christopher Kelly Rapp.

At the municipal complex Tuesday morning, a growing makeshift memorial included flowers and 12 crosses to honor the victims. Building 2, where the shooting occurred, remains closed indefinitely.

[Remembering the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting]

Michelle Bailey-Pittman, 39, an accounts payable clerk, made it as far as the bench outside Building 1 before she had to stop and call a colleague to walk her inside the workplace she has called home for 19 years.

“This always felt like a safe place to me,” she said.

She clutched a rock she painted that said “5/31/18. Always Remember.” She had made it as part of a city employee event Monday, and planned to put it on her office windowsill.

“We pay the bills for all the departments and you work with people from everywhere,” she said. “On Saturday, to be quite honest, once I heard all the names of the people I knew on that list, I did literally nothing. “

She went to church Sunday and was comforted to see other city employees there, too. Five of the dead were people she knew well, and Ryan Keith Cox was “a great friend,” she said. “Mary Lou used to work in our building, and Rich was so essential over there...”

“I’m so grateful I was able to go home to my family, but there are all these other families who don’t have their,” she began, her words trailing off as a friend approached.

They hugged long and hard, then walked slowly up the stairs to their building and paused for several long minutes. But it was nearly 8 a.m., starting time, and they had to go in to work.

Read more:

Virginia governor calls for special session of legislature to take up gun control

Virginia Beach wants to be known for its boardwalk. SEALS and strawberries — not its tragedy

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news