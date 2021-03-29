Virginia Beach police said they would not discuss what led to the shooting.

“The specific actions which resulted in the shooting are part of the ongoing criminal investigation,” the police said in a statement. “Once the VBPD investigation is complete, all statements and evidence will be submitted to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.”

The update came the same day Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) said he wanted an independent agency to investigate the shooting that occurred during a chaotic string of incidents that left two people dead and eight others wounded on Virginia Beach’s oceanfront on a balmy night.

“We encourage the Virginia Beach Police Department to consider referring the matter to an unaffiliated law enforcement agency so the public can have the most confidence in the independence and objectivity of the investigation,” Herring said in a statement.

Herring also said the department needs to quickly explain why the officer who shot Lynch did not have his body-worn camera switched on at the time of the incident. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said at a weekend news conference it was “unknown” why the camera was not on.

Police did not immediately respond to questions about whether the second officer had a body camera activated.

Lynch’s family members did not respond to requests for comment Monday, and the president of the local Black Lives Matter chapter in Virginia Beach said they would provide their account of the shooting at a 6 p.m. news conference on Tuesday night. Some had previously written on social media they did not believe Lynch was armed at the time of the shooting.

The incident began around 11:20 p.m. Friday when Virginia Beach police officers responded to a call of a shooting in the oceanfront resort area. A preliminary investigation concluded that a group of individuals was involved in a conflict that resulted in a fight.

At some point during the altercation, several people pulled out firearms and began shooting at one another, police said. Numerous people were wounded by gunfire.

Several minutes later, officers heard more gunshots, and victims were found at two locations nearby, police said. One of them, Deshayla E. Harris, 28, of Norfolk, died at the scene.

At the time Harris’s shooting occurred, a Virginia Beach police officer encountered Lynch nearby and opened fire on him. Police have not identified the officer who shot Lynch but said he was a five-year veteran of the force. He has been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Police said another Virginia Beach police officer was hit by a car during the shooting incidents. The officer was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.