“Hopefully it will put a fresh set of independent eyes on the investigation,” Neudigate told council members at a special session.

Lynch, 25, of Virginia Beach was shot by a five-year veteran of the department during a chaotic string of shootings Friday night on the city’s oceanfront that left two dead and eight wounded. His killing has sparked protests and drawn national attention.

In an update, Neudigate told the council the probe has been hampered by a lack of evidence. Neudigate said it’s unclear why the officer who shot Lynch did not have his body camera switched on at the time he opened fire and why a second plainclothes detective who saw the shooting was not wearing a body camera.

Neudigate said police may have a third witness who saw parts of the shooting, but investigators have not found video recordings of the event.

The Virginia Beach police said Monday that the officer who shot Lynch and the second officer told investigators that Lynch was brandishing a handgun at the time he was shot. They said the handgun was recovered at the scene and released a photo of it.

Neudigate declined to say what led to Lynch’s shooting since the investigation was ongoing.

Virginia State Police said in a statement that the Chesapeake field office would handle the probe.

“The investigation has been initiated and is ongoing at this time,” police spokeswoman Corinne Geller wrote in an email. “Once state police completes its investigation, the criminal investigative file will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication of the matter.”

