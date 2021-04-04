In the most recent shooting at about 10 p.m. Saturday, Virginia Beach police received a call for a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Hiawatha Drive.
Authorities found three victims, including the teenager who was pronounced dead. The two other teens were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Devoll Deshamp James Jr., 20, of Virginia Beach, was charged with multiple crimes, including murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Jarquavivus Markell Webb, 19, also of Virginia Beach, was charged with robbery and other offenses.
The case remains under investigation by the police department’s homicide unit.