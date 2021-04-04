A teenage boy was killed and two other people, a teen boy and a teen girl, suffered life-threatening injuries from apparent gunshot wounds Saturday night in Virginia Beach, police said.

Police made two arrests but had not released the identities of the victims.

The triple shooting in the state’s largest city comes about a week after a chaotic night on the oceanfront about 14 miles away in which two people were killed and eight others were injured. One victim was a woman; the other was a man who was shot by police in a separate incident, authorities said.

In the most recent shooting at about 10 p.m. Saturday, Virginia Beach police received a call for a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Hiawatha Drive.

Authorities found three victims, including the teenager who was pronounced dead. The two other teens were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Devoll Deshamp James Jr., 20, of Virginia Beach, was charged with multiple crimes, including murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Jarquavivus Markell Webb, 19, also of Virginia Beach, was charged with robbery and other offenses.

The case remains under investigation by the police department’s homicide unit.