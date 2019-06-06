A pale-blue wristband carried a simple but powerful message for the rain-soaked mourners who somberly filed into Rock Church on Thursday evening to remember the victims of last week’s Virginia Beach shootings: VB Strong #LoveForVB.

Inside the church sanctuary — about a 20-minute drive from the municipal complex that was the site of Friday’s mass shooting — ushers handed out a spare program that listed the names of the 12 who were killed, along with an attached tab for those in attendance to write a few words of their own to add to the memorial.

Janet Balser drove three hours from Staunton with her service dog, Murph, a golden Labrador usually deployed in the courthouse to comfort crime victims and witnesses.

Balser said she arrived Wednesday and went to the memorial spot in front of the police building at the municipal complex. She plans to stay until Friday to offer what help she can as workers continue to return to the site of last week’s horror.

“I felt compelled to help,” Balser said before the service, as a woman reached down to pet her companion. “He does more than I can do. People feel compelled to talk. Dogs can just be there.”

Outside, claps of thunder were heard inside the church sanctuary, where many of those in attendance wore blue in solidarity. The sanctuary holds 5,200 people, and by the time the 7:30 p.m. event began, it was about three-quarters full.

The service was scheduled to host remarks by state and local leaders, including Gov. Ralph Northam (D), Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) and Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, as well as faith leaders.

Plans called for Virginia Beach City Council members to recite the names of the victims during the ceremony. Those killed were Virginia Beach residents Michelle “Missy” Langer, Ryan Keith Cox, Tara Welch Gallagher, Mary Louise Gayle, Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Katherine A. Nixon, Joshua O. Hardy and Herbert “Bert” Snelling; Chesapeake residents Laquita C. Brown and Robert “Bobby” Williams; Norfolk resident Richard H. Nettleton; and Powhatan resident Christopher Kelly Rapp.

Authorities said DeWayne Craddock, 40, killed one person outside Building 2, which houses public works, then walked inside and killed 11 more using two .45-caliber pistols in the largest mass shooting in the country this year. A sound suppressor, or silencer, was found at the scene as well as extended magazines for the weapons, police have said. Craddock died in a gunfight with police.

Thursday night’s service was the largest of a series of memorials to those killed in the Friday afternoon shooting at the municipal complex.

On Wednesday evening, members of Tidewater Pipes & Drums gathered at a memorial site filled with flowers and remembrances on the edge of the municipal complex to play 11 verses of “Amazing Grace,” “Green Hills of Tyrol” and “When the Battle is Over” to honor the memory of Rapp, one of their members who died in the shooting.

The Rev. Anthony Hart arrived at Rock Church looking for a message of hope. A week ago, he was picking up his son from school, just two blocks from the shooting site when he saw dozens of police cars race past him.

Hart, who ministers to churches in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, knew the procession was a terrible sign. On Thursday night, he looked to his neighbors for renewal.

“If there was ever a time for helping unity, now is that time,” he said.

