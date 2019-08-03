A camp counselor and bus driver in Northern Virginia has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery after he allegedly molested a child, Fairfax County police said Saturday.

Cesar Laragaibort, 37, of Fairfax, is being held without bond at an adult detention center. He worked as a counselor and bus driver at Camp Greenway, a summer camp offered by the Madeira School in McLean.

Fairfax detectives learned of Laragaibort the allegations Thursday, when a child said he had been inappropriately touched by the man and someone contacted police. After obtaining sufficient evidence to corroborate the child’s story, police arrested Laragaibort on Friday night.

The child was not attending Camp Greenway, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone whose child may have been molested by Laragaibort to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800. Anonymous tips may be given by calling 866-411-8477.