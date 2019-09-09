Emergency service providers in a Virginia county faced their own transportation emergency Monday after a contractor filled diesel tanks with gasoline, officials said.

Brad Owens, director of fire, EMS and emergency management for Prince George County, about 40 miles south of Richmond, said three fire engines, three medic units and one ladder truck were being repaired after the mishap, which was discovered about 11 a.m.

Owens said no vehicles failed at an emergency scene, no one was injured and no estimate of the damage was available.

“Right now, we’re not worried about costs,” he said. “We’re worried about getting units back in service.”

The department has more than 100 vehicles in service, Owens said, and declared a local emergency as it tested tanks and coordinated with other jurisdictions to cover emergency services. Tanks for at least two of the county’s eight stations were wrongly filled with gasoline, he said, and one station was back online within an hour.

The county is working with a recovery team to dispose of the contaminated fuel, Owens said. The contractor, James River Petroleum, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Prince George County is occasionally mistaken for Prince George’s County, Md., leading officials in the Maryland county to issue a statement after a news service issued a bulletin about the fuel mix-up.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news