A Virginia man pleaded guilty Wednesday in D.C. Superior Court to second-degree murder in the 2015 fatal shooting of a District man who was mistakenly targeted in a revenge plot aimed at another man.

In February, authorities arrested Joshua Artis, 29, in Woodbridge and brought him back to the District, where they charged him with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Ryan Matthew Addison, 28, of Southeast Washington.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Aug. 11, 2015 in the 200 block of Elmira Street SW in Bellevue. A graduate of the University of the District of Columbia, Addison worked as a security guard and was excited about interviewing for a clerical job with the federal government . He had no criminal record.

Authorities determined that Artis — a member of a Virginia street gang — had mistakenly killed Addison while believing Addison had killed a friend of his who was also a gang member. Artis shot Addison in his stomach, back, buttocks and arm.

Addison was targeted simply because he happened to be on the same block as the home of the person that authorities believe killed Artis’s friend, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Ahmed Baset.

As part of the plea, Addison faces a prison sentence of 20 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 14 by Judge Ronna L. Beck.

