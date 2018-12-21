A contractor for a company that worked with the D.C. Department of Human Resources was indicted Friday after allegedly bribing a former D.C. official, prosecutors said.

John Woods, 56, of Sterling, Va., worked for a firm that had agreements with the D.C. Department of Human Resources to provide organizational skills training and human resources consulting to other D.C. agencies, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said a statement.

Between 2013 to 2017, the statement said, Woods funneled more than $1 million of the company’s money into a bank account he controlled and paid more than $140,000 in bribes to a Human Resources employee to keep his license.

Woods was charged with three counts of wire fraud, four counts of mail fraud, one count of bribery and two counts of engaging in illegal monetary transactions, prosecutors said.

The employee Woods allegedly bribed — 38-year-old Latasha Moore of the District — pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge in October and is awaiting sentencing, according to prosecutors.