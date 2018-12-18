A Virginia man was arrested and charged with stabbing an off-duty sheriff’s deputy over the weekend at a tavern in Maryland.

Prince George’s County Police said the incident happened Sunday evening in the 9000 block of Livingston Road in Fort Washington after Christopher DeWitt, 40, of Alexandria, and an off-duty sheriff’s deputy for Charles County got into a dispute.

It escalated, and DeWitt allegedly stabbed the sheriff’s deputy. Police said the sheriff’s deputy then pulled out his handgun and pointed it at DeWitt.

DeWitt ran from the tavern, and the sheriff’s deputy put his gun back in its holster. No shots were fired. The sheriff’s deputy was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say what started the altercation.