According to police, the incident unfolded Feb. 6 when animal control officers responded to a home in the 9000 block of Ellsworth Road near Wellington Road. Officials said they had gotten a tip from the community about possible animal fighting.
A search of the home and property found 63 chickens and two dogs. They were taken by investigators.
In a statement, police said, “many of the chickens were found in a manner consistent with their preparation for fighting.” Police officials also said that the chickens were “being bred, raised and housed on the property for the purposes of being shipped.”
Authorities said they don’t think any fighting was done at the Manassas property.
The dogs were not involved in any animal fighting but had “inadequate care.” They animals are being held with authorities as the case goes through court, according to officials.