A 29-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with 20 counts of felony possession of child pornography, Fairfax County police said.

Jaeyoung Lee, a resident of the Fairfax County section of Alexandria, was alleged to have at least 20 photos and videos, said Officer Reem Awad, a county police spokeswoman. Lee is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond, Awad said.

Online court records do not indicate whether Lee has retained or been assigned an attorney.

Lee was arrested after detectives traced a device that they said contained the child pornography, back to him. Information about how long Lee was allegedly in possession of the photos and videos was not available from police who said the information was found on external hard drives.

Detectives have yet to determine whether Lee had contact with any of the children in the photos and videos, Awad said.

Jaeyoung Lee was arrested for possessing child pornography by Fairfax County Police. (Fairfax County Police/Fairfax County Police)

A preliminary hearing has been set for March 6.