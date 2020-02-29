The incident that led to the shooting began about 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a Virginia State Police trooper’s license plate reader alerted that the Ford Escape that Bonner was driving had been reported stolen, police said.
The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 50 near Tall Cedars Parkway in Loudoun County, but Bonner refused to stop and sped off, police said. The Escape reached speeds of up to 100 mile per hour during the chase that followed and rammed two state police cruisers, police said.
Troopers surrounded the vehicle, and Bonner was shot as troopers attempted to take him into custody, police said. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
No troopers were injured. The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation and the trooper involved has been put on routine leave.