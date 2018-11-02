A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a death that happened earlier this week in Fort Washington, Md.

Prince George’s County police said Lindsay Jeffries of Lorton, Va., is charged with first- and second-degree murder. Police said he’s being held with no bond.

An initial investigation found that Jeffries got into an argument with Jeffrey Hunter, 57, of Fort Washington, Md., just after 8 p.m. on Halloween night in the 9100 block of Friar Road. Police did not say what the two men, who knew each other, were arguing about before the death.

When police arrived, they found Hunter inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The D.C. region has seen more than 240 homicides this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Of those, 75 were in Maryland, including 51 in Prince George’s County.