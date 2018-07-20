Claude J. Church Jr., 23, of Leesburg was charged with 50 counts of distributing child pornography, officials said. (Courtesy of Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)

A Leesburg man has been arrested and charged with 50 counts of distributing child pornography, according to authorities.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Claude J. Church Jr., 23, was taken into custody Thursday after a six-month investigation into his online activities.

His home in the 22500 block of Watson Road was searched in May, and “hundreds of images of child pornography” were found after a “thorough computer forensics examination,” according to the sheriff’s office. Officials also removed several electronic devices from his home.

Church’s arrest was part of an investigation that involved the sheriff’s office, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Justice Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.