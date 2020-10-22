According to the statement, they found that the driver of a 2011 Ford Explorer had made a left turn from Glenridge on to Springwoods, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes before colliding with a 2011 Toyota Camry traveling northbound on Springwoods.
The driver of the Toyota, Lataja Ikea Reena Wilkens, 32, of Triangle, was taken to a hospital where she died, the statement said. Two children in the back seat of the Toyota, an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover, according to the statement.
The driver of the Ford, Ronal Eriberto Guillen, 26, of Woodbridge, was not injured and was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, police said. He was charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter, and he was held without bond, according to police.
Police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 703-792-7000.
