A Virginia man was charged with murder Tuesday after fatally stabbing his roommate following an argument, police said.

On Monday at around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the 8300 block of Rolling Road in Manassas after 68-year-old Willie Sykes Dawson of Manassas called to say he had discovered his roommate lying in her bed suffering from multiple stab wounds, Prince William County police said in a statement.

Police found that Dawson and his roommate, 60-year-old Gloria Jean Piper of Manassas, had argued earlier in the day before Dawson stabbed her, the statement said.

Dawson was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, police said.