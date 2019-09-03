A ride-share driver was charged with rape in Montgomery County after sexually assaulting a woman and refusing to let her leave his car, officials said Monday.

Police said the woman was not the man’s customer at the time of the alleged rape.

On Aug. 24 at around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the 6900 block of Clarendon Road in Bethesda after a woman was reported crying in the road, Montgomery County Police said in a statement.

They found a 28-year-old woman who said she was at a bar in Silver Spring when she began to feel nauseous, and a man who was a friend of her friend offered to let her sleep in his Toyota sedan parked outside, the statement said.

The woman accepted the man’s offer, fell asleep in his car and said she awoke later when he entered the car and raped her, according to the statement.

After the rape, the man drove out of the area with the woman still in the car, refusing to let her out, police said. She eventually exited the vehicle on Clarendon Road and screamed for help as the man drove away, according to police.



Oluwakayode Adewole Adebusuyi (Montgomery County Police)

On Saturday, Oluwakayode Adewole Adebusuyi, 26, of Fairfax was charged with rape, assault and false imprisonment in the incident, police said. He is incarcerated in Fairfax awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.

Adebusuyi worked for ride-share companies in the region, according to police, who asked anyone with additional information about possible victims to contact them at 240-773-5050.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news