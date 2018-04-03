An Alexandria, Va., man has been arrested and charged in connection with several robberies in Northwest Washington of taxicab drivers, police said.

Jude Hammad, 28, was charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

D.C. police said they believe Hammad was involved with three separate robberies of taxicab drivers that happened within an hour on March 27. He was arrested Sunday.

The incidents started around 2:48 a.m. in the 2000 block of T Street NW near Florida Avenue NW. Two robbers got into a cab, pulled out a gun and demanded the cabdriver’s possessions. They assaulted the driver and then fled.

Then around 3:25 a.m., another taxi cabdriver was waiting in his vehicle in the 900 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW near Ninth Street NW when two suspects approached him and robbed him in the same way.

And at 3:36 a.m., police said three suspects came up to a taxicab driver in the 1100 block of 22nd Street NW near New Hampshire Avenue NW. One of them pulled out a gun and the victim drove away. The suspects fled the scene with nothing, police said.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.