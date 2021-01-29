By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJan. 30, 2021 at 4:24 a.m. UTCA man was fatally shot in Southeast Washington late Thursday night, D.C. police said.Aaron Bourne, 26, of Woodbridge, Va., was found about 11:45 p.m. inside a building in the 1300 block of Morris Road SE, the police said. He died at the scene.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightNo information was available about any motive or suspects. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy