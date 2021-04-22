“There is absolutely no room for racial intimidation or injustice occurring in our communities,” Stanley M. Meador, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, said in a statement Thursday after Brown appeared in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.
The U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Virginia said Brown pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with federally protected housing rights based upon the victim’s race. His plea agreement allows for a prison term of up to 10 years and a $250,000 fine. He is free on bail pending an August sentencing hearing.