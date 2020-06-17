The incident began as county officers used police vehicles to surround a Dodge Charger in the 2000 block of Waterside Road about 4:05 p.m., state police said. Prince George officers were attempting to execute outstanding arrest warrants on the driver, a man who county police said was the subject of an investigation.
The Dodge rammed police cars to escape and sped away, but hit a stop sign and spun up an embankment, state police said. County police chased on foot and the Dodge sped toward the officers, state officials said. Police then fired at the vehicle.
Officials did not release how many officers were at the scene, but county police said that five shots were fired at the Dodge. The driver was struck one time, county police said.
Officer rendered first aid before the man was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center, county police said.
Police did not release the man’s name, but state investigators said he is from Colonial Heights, Va.
No officers were injured, officials said.
A handgun was later recovered from the vehicle, police said.