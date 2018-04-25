A Centreville, Va., man was struck and killed by a car while walking in Fairfax County, officials said.

His name has not been released, pending the notification of his family.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday when the man tried to cross Lee Highway near Stone Road. He was struck by a 2001 Ford Mustang that was headed south, according to Fairfax County Police. The driver stayed on the scene, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said their initial investigation found that speed was not a factor. Detectives said they believe the pedestrian had been drinking.

It was not immediately known if the pedestrian was at a stoplight or in a crosswalk.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.