U.S. Park Police on Wednesday identified a man who died in a crash on the George Washington Memorial Parkway early Sunday morning.

Police said 29-year-old Santino Deleone, of Sterling, was pronounced dead at the scene after officers were dispatched about 5:44 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a vehicle against a tree in the center median of the road, authorities said.

The accident is under investigation by the U.S. Park Police Criminal Investigation Division and Traffic Safety Unit.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news