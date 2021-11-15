The town’s police chief, Stephen Hamm, said the officer died Saturday night at a hospital.
A 33-year-old man from Big Stone Gap was taken into custody Saturday night in Kingsport, Tenn., after an investigation and search, state police said. He was being held on charges of probation violation from South Carolina and Wise County, Va., according to state police.
As of late Sunday no charges had been made in connection with the shooting and state police did not release the man’s name.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) released a statement Sunday calling Chandler, 29, “ a dedicated public servant, a devoted husband and father” and someone who “put his life on the line everyday in service to his fellow Virginians.”
Big Stone Gap, a town of about 5,700 in Wise County in Southwest Virginia, is about 425 miles from Washington by car.