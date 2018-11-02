As a probation officer with the Virginia Department of Corrections, Abass Conteh was included in the secretive, careful planning of a takedown of violent drug dealers across Prince William County last year.

On Friday, he admitted in Alexandria federal court that he used that information to try to help a major distributor for those dealers — his cousin, Nasiru Carew.

In profane texts that were sent last year and are included in court papers, Conteh, a 28-year-old from Dumfries, Va., warned his cousin to stay away from local gang members and rappers that were under law enforcement scrutiny.

“The FEDS are investigating MS-13 and the [n-word’s] supplying the guns, the drugs, and money for these hot [n-word’s] to make they music, they videos etc,” he wrote in February of 2017.

“Stay away from your local rapper,” he added, saying law enforcement was following regional musicians on social media and identifying images that authorities suspected of showing weapons used in killings and robberies.

Conteh tipped off Carew that federal agents were investigating Tarvell Vandiver, leader of a local offshoot of the Bloods gang, and Alpha Kamara, an armed narcotics dealer from Woodbridge.

“The feds goal is to find the supplier for the guns and drugs,” Conteh told Carew, but he said if Kamara didn’t “snitch,” they wouldn’t succeed.

Carew, Kamara and Vandiver were arrested as part of the coordinated sweep last December and have since pleaded guilty to various drug and firearm crimes. Carew, 36, is serving a 16-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute over 2,200 pounds of marijuana and THC edibles over the past six years to members of the Bloods gang and other armed drug dealers. Vandiver is serving a 20-year sentence for distributing heroin and cocaine while armed; he also pleaded guilty in D.C. Superior Court to involvement in a murder.

Conteh, who was working in Manassas, Va., was interviewed by law enforcement officials the same day Carew, Kamara, Vandiver and about two dozen others were arrested. He claimed he could not unlock his cellphone. When agents got a search warrant, Conteh maintained he had been feeding Carew information to get useful information for law enforcement in return.

In his plea agreement, Conteh admitted the account was a lie and his goal was to keep his cousin from getting prosecuted.

He is set to be sentenced on Feb. 22 on one count of obstruction of justice and could serve up to 20 years in prison.

Conteh is the 44th person convicted as part of the “Tin Panda” investigation, which was spurred by an uptick in violence in Prince William in the past several years.