The deputy, who was not named, was on his way home from his shift. He had stopped to remove a hazard from the road, and as he walked back to his car, he heard an approaching vehicle, and heard a yell, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the sheriff’s office, he saw a black SUV and was struck in the head by an object. The object was not described and the vehicle continued onto Wilson Road from Old Waterloo.
A passerby found the deputy lying face down and he was taken to a hospital. His condition was not given.
