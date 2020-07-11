A deputy sheriff in Fauquier County, Va., was attacked and knocked unconscious Friday on a road near Warrenton, the sheriff’s office said.

While outside his marked vehicle, the deputy was assaulted shortly after 7 p.m. by occupants of a passing vehicle at Wilson and Old Waterloo Roads, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy, who was not named, was on his way home from his shift. He had stopped to remove a hazard from the road, and as he walked back to his car, he heard an approaching vehicle, and heard a yell, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, he saw a black SUV and was struck in the head by an object. The object was not described and the vehicle continued onto Wilson Road from Old Waterloo.

A passerby found the deputy lying face down and he was taken to a hospital. His condition was not given.

.