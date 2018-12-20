He ran an antique and specialty items shop in the quaint, historic town of Middleburg, Va. But federal officials said he also illegally transported items made from protected wildlife and birds.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Virginia said Keith Foster, 60, pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act, a 1990 federal law that prohibits trafficking in illegal wildlife.

Foster, who lives in Upperville — a small town in Fauquier County — is estimated to have sold and transported between $250,000 and $500,000 of items made from endangered species, migratory birds and other wildlife.

As part of his plea, officials said, Foster forfeited $275,000 and over 175 items made from wildlife that had been for sale or smuggled in illegally. He faces up to five years in prison and is expected to be sentenced in March.

Foster’s scheme had gone on for several years, officials said.

According to court documents, Foster owned The Outpost LLC, which specialized in selling merchandise from overseas and unique wildlife items. But some of the merchandise, investigators said, came from “endangered species such as crocodiles, sea turtles and sawfish.”

He imported over 100 undeclared wildlife items, officials said, that included such things as coral, a sea turtle shell, crocodile skin bags and “mounted birds of prey.”

Foster used a shipping company and falsified import records to hide the wildlife items and not get detected by law enforcement.

The investigation found that in December 2016, he talked to a customer about his operations and mentioned that it was “illegal to import sawfish blades.” But he told the customer that he was “going to continue to smuggle them.” He went on, “Rest assured, I’m gonna bring more in. Cause I’m the only fool in the States that probably wants to risk it.”

In April 2017, he also showed a customer — who unknown to him was an undercover U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agent — various birds and their parts, along with ivory and a zebra hide. He said he smuggled in the items without the proper permits.

A web site for The Outpost has a message, “It’s been a wonderful ad­ven­ture. Thank you for being a part of it.”