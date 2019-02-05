Trooper Lucas B. Dowell was shot and killed by a suspect in Cumberland County, Va. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

A man fatally shot a Virginia state trooper and was then shot and killed by law enforcement in an incident in Cumberland County, officials said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Cumberland Road, just north of Farmville, Va., according to officials.

A state police tactical team, along with a local drug and gang task force, had entered a home to execute a search warrant when a man inside began shooting at them, according to police. The tactical team members “returned fire, fatally wounding the male suspect,” police said in a statement.

Officials said the trooper — Lucas B. Dowell — was taken to an area hospital, where he died. He was the 66th Virginia state trooper to die in the line of duty, the State Police Department said.

Dowell, who was from Chilhowie, Va., had been with the department since 2014 and was a member of a SWAT team. He is survived, officials said, by his parents and a sister.

In a statement, Col. Gary T. Settle, the Virginia State Police superintendent, said, “This is an extremely difficult day for the State Police.” He said Dowell would be remembered for his “great strength of character, tenacity, valor, loyalty and sense of humor.”

“We are humbled by Lucas’s selfless sacrifice and grateful for his dedicated service,” Settle said.

Officials did not immediately identify the suspect who was killed.

