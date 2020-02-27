The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, and the trooper pursued until the fleeing vehicle crashed in the area of Sterling Boulevard and Route 28, Geller said.
At that scene, state police “engaged with the suspect vehicle’s driver and at least one shot was fired by state police,” the statement said.
The driver was struck by at least one round, Geller said, and authorities flew him to Reston Hospital Center with serious injuries.
No officers were reported injured, police said.
Officials are investigating the incident, Geller said.
No further details could be learned immediately Thursday night.