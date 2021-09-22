Attempts to reach Henry were unsuccessful and it was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.
The incident happened Sept. 15 at H.M. Pearson Elementary School in Catlett, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. Authorities said the girl was not hurt.
In a statement, Tara Helkowski, a spokeswoman for the Fauquier County School system, said Henry had been “placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”
Henry was taken into custody without incident by the Fairfax County Police, officials said. He was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.