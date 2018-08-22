Authorities said they have charged a 17-year-old driver in Virginia in connection with a crash that killed a woman.

Prince William County Police said the crash happened July 24, injuring a woman who died 11 days after the incident. Officials said they found after an investigation that the teenager was at fault after crashing into the woman’s car at the intersection of Rollins Ford Road and Estate Manor Drive in Bristow.

The woman was later identified as Judy A. Isom, 67, of Centreville, Va.

Police said the teenager, who was driving a 2018 Subaru Forrester, stopped at a stop sign and then hit Isom’s 2009 Chevrolet Malibu. The impact from the crash also resulted in damage to a third vehicle, a 2001 GMC Yukon, officials said. That driver had minor injuries.

Isom was taken to an area hospital.

The teenager, whose name was not released because of the person’s age, has been charged with reckless driving.