Six people died in traffic incidents in Virginia over the Memorial Day weekend, the state police said. They said the number of fatalities was the smallest in at least six years.

The police said one of the deaths was of a man operating a dirt bike on a road in Newport News. Of the five other deaths, four involved people who were not wearing seat belts, the state police said.

Of the four people not wearing restraints, the police said, three were thrown out of the vehicles they were in during crashes.

The link between traffic deaths and use of restraints was also observed in the figures showing the total number of traffic deaths for last year. According to the police, of the 843 deaths reported in 2017, 351 or almost 42 per cent, involved people who were not restrained.

None of the fatalities listed in preliminary reports for the Memorial Day weekend occurred near Washington. In addition to the crash in Newport News, police said, fatal crashes were reported in Chesterfield, Grayson, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Rockbridge Counties.

Last year and the year before, Virginia recorded eight traffic fatalities over the counting period, the state police said. The count began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ended at midnight, Monday night.

The largest number of Memorial Day weekend fatalities since 2013 was 14 in 2015.

In addition, the state police said the rate of traffic deaths for the entire year has slowed.