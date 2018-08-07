Veronica Youngblood, 33, is charged with murder after her daughter was shot and killed in the Tysons area of Fairfax County. (Courtesy of Fairfax County Sheriff/Courtesy of Fairfax County Sheriff)

A 33-year-old Virginia mother accused of fatally shooting her young daughter was held without bond following an arraignment Tuesday before a Fairfax County judge.

Veronica Youngblood of McLean is charged with murder in the death of 5-year-old Brooklynn Youngblood. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at an apartment in the Tysons area. Another juvenile, whom police did not identify, was wounded, authorities said.

At her arraignment in Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Tuesday, Youngblood participated through a video monitor. She was very quiet and looked down frequently. Judge August Steinhilber at one point asked her to look up and speak louder.

She answered, “I can’t look at [the] monitor.” The judge confirmed that she was being charged with killing her daughter and said she could face jail time.

Steinhilber said “I know this must be difficult for you.”

After the judge told her she had the right to legal counsel, Youngblood said she didn’t want an attorney.

“Do you understand this is a very serious charge?” Steinhilber asked.

“I don’t want a counsel,” Youngblood replied. The judge told her the court would appoint a public defender and recommended that she cooperate and ‘keep an open mind.”

Youngblood was taken into custody without incident Sunday night, officials said. Police said they found a gun that they believe was involved in the shooting when she was arrested.

Fairfax County court records show she married Ronald G. Youngblood, a career Navy officer, in 2009. The couple filed for divorce in 2016.

According to court records, the couple continued to live together in Oakton, Va., after their divorce because she did not have a full-time job. They had joint legal custody of Brooklynn, who was born in 2012, and a teenager from a previous relationship of Veronica’s also lived with them, court records show.

Ronald Youngblood sought a protective order from his ex-wife in October 2016, court records show.

In March, the couple agreed to move to Sedalia, Mo., in August, according to court documents. Veronica was going to get her own place.

But in April, Veronica Youngblood filed a motion to change those conditions and said she wanted to stay in Virginia. She also sought primary custody of Brooklynn. Court filings show that she had an offer of a full-time job in Virginia.

In July, a Fairfax County Circuit Court judge declined to amend the March order that the couple had agreed to, citing, “no material change in circumstance.”

Youngblood is scheduled to have another court hearing in the criminal case in October.

Justin Jouvenal and Jennifer Jenkins contributed to this report.