A woman was fatally injured in Manassas on Sunday when a car was driven into her intentionally, the Manassas City police said.

The woman was identified as Shamsa Begum, 66, of Manassas.

She was standing in a roadway on Cloverhill Road when she was struck, the police said. The driver of the car fled the scene, the police said. The incident occurred about 5 p.m. in the 9600 block of Cloverhill, police said.

According to police the woman was taken to a hospital and later died.

They said Muhammad Taha, 29, a resident of Maryland, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Police said the two knew each other.

No motive was given.

