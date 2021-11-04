On Oct. 28, police were notified after a child told an adult that he was sexually assaulted by a leader of the Secular Institute Stabat Mater, officials said. Police said Perez-Alcala often held private mentoring sessions with juveniles in his bedroom. The juvenile was sexually assaulted during the private sessions, police said. They said another victim was identified during an investigation.
Perez-Alcala has held different positions throughout the Northern Virginia area since the mid-1990s in which he came in contact with youths, police said. He worked and volunteered with the Catholic Diocese of Arlington in a non-ordained capacity from 1994 to 2008, according to police. Police are working with the diocese to determine whether there are more victims.
In a news release, the Catholic Diocese of Arlington described the Secular Institute Stabat Mater as “a non-diocesan Catholic entity that serves the Hispanic community throughout the Diocese.” The release said Perez-Alcala has served in a volunteer capacity at Good Shepherd Parish, All Saints Parish and St. Veronica Parish, and retired in 2008 as the diocese’s director of Hispanic youth ministry.
The diocese said that this is the first time it had been made aware of allegations or complaints of sexual assault against Perez-Alcala and that he had undergone criminal background checks.
Perez-Alcala is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. No online court records could be located for him, so it could not be determined whether he had an attorney. Family for Perez-Alcala could not be reached.
Police ask anyone with information or who suspects Perez-Alcala had inappropriate contact with a child to call the county’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.
Justin Jouvenal contributed to this report.