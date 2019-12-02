An 18-year-old student at Virginia Military Institute was killed in a car crash in Stafford County, Va., during Thanksgiving break, authorities said.

Jamison Lane Clark, of Stafford, was killed shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle he was driving struck a tree, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The vehicle went out of control on Sanford Drive just south of Paul Lane and went sideways off the road, the sheriff’s office said.

A 20-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said. The crash was under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The site is about 50 miles southwest of the District

At VMI, Clark was a freshman, whose class entered in August, said Col. Stewart MacInnis, spokesman for the public military college in Lexington.

An international studies major, Clark was in Marine Corps ROTC and planned to be commissioned in the Marines upon graduation, MacInnis said.