A 31-year-old man was fatally stabbed Thursday night in the Kingman Park neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Vondell Hatton of Northeast. Police said he died at a hospital.

The stabbing occurred about 7:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of E Street NE. No arrest had been made as of Friday morning.

Hatton’s death brings the number homicides in the District to 170 this year, an 18 percent increase from this time in 2019.